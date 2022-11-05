Clear Sky Engages Consultant for Grant Funding Efforts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Sky Lithium Corp. POWR (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) CSKYF ("Clear Sky" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, today announced an agreement with Eva Garland Consulting, LLC ("EGC") to undertake the development of a strategic non-dilutive plan targeting grant funding opportunities.



EGC brings expertise in identifying and applying for applicable technology grant funding.

Adjacent companies American Lithium Corp and American Battery Technology Company (located to the north and southwest of Clear Sky's Halo project, respectively) recently received grant funding in collaboration with DuPont for US$4.5M from the US Department of Energy.

EGC has raised over US$600M in grant funding to-date.



EGC is an Inc 5000 fastest-growing company, headquartered in Raleigh, NC. The company's 40+ Ph.D. scientific grant experts specialize in providing comprehensive accounting and compliance assistance to accelerate development of innovative technologies by obtaining and managing grant funding to assist scientific advancement. EGC offers full-service support that includes project management, strategic guidance, scientific grant writing and a tailored approach for each submission. EGC has worked with over 2000 innovative companies, universities, incubators, and government agencies.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, "We are delighted to begin working with Dr. Garland's team. With the recent announcement regarding our neighbours at American Battery Technology achieving a US Dept of Energy funding award, it was clear to us the time is right to accelerate our action planning for non-dilutive funding opportunities. EGC has a demonstrated track record and is already developing for us a detailed roadmap and prioritization schedule of available grant funding opportunities. We are pleased to be working together with such an experienced partner to help expedite the increasingly strong government support at the federal, state, and county level for lithium exploration & technology advancement in the increasingly high-priority critical minerals sector. Our overall planning is predicated on the belief that technological advancement, especially in lithium extraction and processing, is key to shareholder value and grant funding will play an increasingly important role in driving successful outcomes for the entire industry."

Clear Sky is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB® platform from the OTC Pink Market. The Company's ticker symbol remains the same. The company expects that the OTCQB will help build shareholder value with a goal of enhanced liquidity and efficient trading access.

About Clear Sky Lithium Corp. POWR (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) CSKYF

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company currently holds interests on the ELi and Halo properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

