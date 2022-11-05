Submit Release
NSF Response to Covid cases at McMurdo station Antarctica

"The U.S. National Science Foundation’s priority is always the health and safety of our communities while ensuring the overall science mission can be achieved.  Following the confirmation of more than 70 positive cases at McMurdo station, NSF is reviewing the existing protocols implemented at the start of the season in September to reduce the transmission rates. Based on the recommendations of our expert epidemiologist, management is moving to lower the density of the population to reduce the possibility of transmission. As plans are confirmed and due to the quickly changing situation, NSF will be posting daily updates."

