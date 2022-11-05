Home » Main, News Releases » COMMISSIONER’S MEMORANDUM 2022-5LIC: Remove Marine and Transportation (“MA”), Personal Lines (“PL”), Surety (“SU”), and Vehicle (“VE”) Lines of Authority (“LOAs”) on Licenses if the Licensee also Holds Property and Casualty (“P&C”) LOAs

COMMISSIONER’S MEMORANDUM 2022-5LIC: Remove Marine and Transportation (“MA”), Personal Lines (“PL”), Surety (“SU”), and Vehicle (“VE”) Lines of Authority (“LOAs”) on Licenses if the Licensee also Holds Property and Casualty (“P&C”) LOAs

Posted on May 31, 2022 in Main, News Releases

Download (PDF, 137KB)