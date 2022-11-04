Functional Medicine SEO to Host a Free Workshop On November 18th, 2022
Best Practices For Keyword OptimizationMONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Ryan Cote and Keelie Reason from Functional Medicine SEO on November 18th, 2022, at 12:00pm EST for a free workshop on the best practices for keyword optimization. The workshop will be held via Zoom, and attendees will have the ability to ask questions through chat at the end of the training.
Register here for the free workshop:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qNQgwaZGRION3zkUouA4uA
Keywords are the phrases and terms that patients use to find a doctor that can help them treat their health issues. In order for a website to show up in search results, those keywords need to be added to specific areas of the site. When the correct words are added to the content, a website has the ability to show up when potential patients are searching for treatment options.
Attendees will have the opportunity to be guided on where to add the keywords that make sense for their practice. Ryan keeps the workshops short and packed full of information so that practitioners have a real action plan to follow after the presentation.
During the workshop, Keelie will type into a document to help the attendees follow along with the steps they need to take to add keywords to their site. After the workshop is over, the document will be emailed out to everyone that signed up.
To sign up for this workshop, go to the sign-up page here and put in the best email address. A link will be sent for the event right away. Save that email to access the workshop on the day of the event.
Ryan Cote
Functional Medicine SEO
+1 201-743-4478
ryan@functionalmedicineseo.com