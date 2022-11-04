Wolcott Man Arrested for Possession and Promotion of Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Levi Gamble, 40, of Wolcott, Vermont, was arraigned today on one felony count of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The charges brought against Mr. Gamble are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of residential and online data search warrants – conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual possessed and promoted what was suspected to be a file containing child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Discord platform. Based upon the criminal investigation of this tip, Mr. Gamble was identified as the source of the suspected content on the identified Discord account. During the execution of a search warrant this morning on Mr. Gamble’s residence, numerous devices were recovered that will be forensically examined. Mr. Gamble is employed at an elementary school as a night custodian and the school district has been notified.

Mr. Gamble pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Lamoille Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge Scot Kline presiding, ordered an unsecured appearance bond in the amount of $5,000, in addition to conditions of release which restrict Mr. Gamble’s access to minors and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse material. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: November 4, 2022