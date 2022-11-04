Submit Release
Ralphs announces Southern California's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Grocery Company shared its customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes ahead of one of the biggest food holidays of the year.

"We know families and friends make memories over food across many holidays," said Sunny Reelhorn Parr, Director of Corporate Affairs at Ralphs. "At Thanksgiving, we see so many customers seeking out ingredients to make meals their families have shared for generations. It's so rewarding to be part of their dinner tables and play an important role in reliving favorite memories and making new ones."

Ralphs expects Thanksgiving menus will be flush with mashed potatoes this year. Other favorite side dishes the grocer anticipates families will enjoy together this November in Southern California include:

  • Stuffing
  • Green bean casserole
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Sweet potatoes

In addition, Ralphs shares the company's 2022 brand film, "Today's Holiday Moments are Tomorrow's Memories." (www.kroger.com/madewithlove) This short film introduces viewers to a Kroji character who is navigating the holiday season and remembering that the best memories are created over food with his family.

Customers can shop for ingredients and favorite Our Brands products to craft their Thanksgiving meal in-store, with Ralphs Pickup or through Ralphs Delivery. Boost by Ralphs (www.ralphs.com/pr/boost), the nation's lowest-priced annual grocery delivery membership can save customers more than $1,000 a year on fuel and grocery delivery. For shoppers who want to spend less time cooking this season, Eat and Heat Home Chef holiday dishes and bundles will be available to purchase in stores and for order ahead beginning November 2.

About Ralphs
Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 18,000 associates serving customers in 184 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., KR, one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

