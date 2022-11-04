Neurodegenerative Disease Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Neurodegenerative Disease Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Neurodegenerative Disease Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Neurodegenerative Disease Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.

Our research report gives wide perceptions of the latest trends and development prospects of the market analysis, detailed segmentation analysis, volume, size, share, growth drives, and opportunities in the market. In-depth regional and country-level illustration of the competitive landscape depends on several phases and status of clinical trials over the prominent economies of the globe, and also the report contains a number of major companies profiled in the relevant market.

Market Drivers:

The rising predominance of neurodegenerative sicknesses is supposed to drive market development.

With the developing age, there is a high weakness to creating one or other neurodegenerative sicknesses like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Insanity, And so on. The rising geriatric populace drives the worldwide neurodegenerative illness market during the figure time frame. For example, as indicated by the NIH, incoherence influences more than 14-56% of hospitalized geriatric patients; over 12.5 million patients matured 65 or over yearly endure wooziness. For example, the Branch of Financial matters and Parties US information shows that in 2020 the quantity of individuals matured 65 and over was around 272 million, which is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The geriatric populace is around 9.3 % and is anticipated to be more than 16% until 2050.

In addition, 1 out of 10 individuals matured 45 or more experience the ill effects of Emotional Mental degradation, which has prompted giving day to day exercises in 41% of the worldwide geriatric populace according to the WHO. Likewise, almost 55 million worldwide geriatric populace have dementia, with 10 million cases yearly. Besides, as per Alzheimer's Sickness Worldwide, there were more than 55 million individuals overall living with dementia in 2020, and it is assessed to reach 78 million of every 2030 and 139 million out of 2050; the yearly worldwide expense of dementia is presently above US$ 1.3 trillion and is supposed to ascend to US$ 2.8 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, Worldwide Parkinson and Development Problem Society information shows that universally around 9.4 million individuals with Parkinson's Illness in 2020.

Market Segmentation:

By Indication Type

Parkinson's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer's Disease

Huntington Disease

Others

By Drug Type

N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Dopamine Inhibitors

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Other

Major Companies Covered:

AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, UCB SA, Novartis, among others.

