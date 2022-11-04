Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Recent Developments, DROC, Regional Insights, Opportunities, and Competitive Intelligence Insights 2022

For instance, FedEx Express facilitated temperature controlled packaging for the transportation of vaccines, surgical implants, and numerous medical and healthcare products derived from biological sources in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa. The demand for temperature-controlled packaging has increased for specimen collection and transfer of Covid-19 patients.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview:

DataM Intelligence published a business research report on the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market by Type, By Product, By Application, and By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts for 2022–2029. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market report with 110+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs, and Figures spread concluded Pages and easy to comprehend complete analysis. The data is collected based on modern floats and requests acknowledged with the administrations and items.

The Temperature Controlled Packaging Market study comprises historic data, current market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the correlated industry. The Temperature Controlled Packaging Market research report offers a complete, proficient report delivering market research information that is related to new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their effect analysis have been comprised in the full report.

According to the Study conducted by DataM Intelligence, the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market size is projected to reach a decent value in billion USD by the end of 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 9.3% During the forecast period 2022-2029.

Temperature-controlled packaging plays a vital role in keeping safe all kinds of goods such as perishable foods to pharmaceuticals. It is made from insulating materials such as textiles, styrofoam, plastic, phase change materials such as refrigerant gel packs, along with it consists heating elements such as powered heating blankets and induction drum heaters.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Growth Drivers Analysis

The global temperature-controlled packaging is driven by the rising demand for the transportation of pharmaceutical medicines, drugs, and clinical trial distribution products, tissue, vaccines, donor organs, and blood transfers around the globe. Further growing consumption of frozen perishable food products with growing utilization of cold chain warehouses and transportation systems.

Growing demand for transportation of pharmaceutical medicines, drugs, and clinical trial distribution products, tissue, vaccines, donor organs, and blood transfers around the globe

The market is driven by rising demand for the transportation of pharmaceutical medicines, drugs and clinical trial distribution products, tissue, vaccines, donor organs, and blood transfers around the globe. Rising pharmaceutical spending around the globe due to the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic ailments drives the temperature-controlled packaging market.

As per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) in 2017, the global pharmaceutical market reached around US$ 1,430 billion in 2020 with the highest contribution of the developed countries. It created a massive demand for the temperature controlled packaging market for the transportation of pharma drugs.

COVID-19 Impact on the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

The global temperature-controlled packaging market demand has been increased slightly during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to rising demand for the transportation of the pharma drugs require for the treatment of the Covid-19. Temperature controlled packaging provides safe transfer of the required pharma products, perishable goods to avoid spoilage. Several leading players have taken initiative for helping the covid-19 infected patients by providing advanced technology material based temperature-controlled packaging.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type: Insulated Pallet, Insulated Envelopes, Breathable Air Cover, Rollcage Cover, Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, and Others

Among these, insulated containers has the highest market share in 2019, owing to its rising launching of the reusable, new and innovative insulator for transportation of the commercial pharmaceuticals by leading players

Similarly, insulated pallet, insulated envelopes, breathable air cover, roll cage cover, insulated shippers, insulated containers, refrigerants segments are also growing due to increasing adoption and launching of the recyclable temperature-controlled packaging of the wide range of the products such as insulator insulated envelopes, breathable air cover, roll cage cover, insulated shippers, insulated containers range.

By Product: Active Systems, and Passive Systems

In terms of product, the global temperature controlled packaging market is classified as the active system and passive system. Among these, the active system has the highest share due to rising demand by the air cargo transportation with the rising expansion of the cold storage capacity by the leading players

By Application: Perishable Goods Delivery, Cold Chain Stock, Cold Chain Airfreight, Clinical Supply Chain, and Others

Among these rising import and export activities of the perishable goods, clinical supply and pharmaceutical drugs.

By End-user: Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Chemicals, Biothermal, and Others

Among these, the food & beverages segment has the highest market share in 2019, due to rising demand for the food processing industries with the surge in the global demford for frozen foods around the globe. As per the Cold chain Federation Organization in 2019, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has over 450 over 30,000 cold stores for food storage.

Geographical Classification:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Rest of the Global Countries

North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

North America region is dominating the global temperature-controlled packaging market and accounted for the largest market share in 2019, due to the presence of leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticals which propels the demand for the transportation of medicines using temperature-controlled packaging followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Asia Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is also growing at a faster pace owing to the rising cold storage capacity for frozen perishable foods. For instance, in 2018, India was the having the largest cold storage capacity of around 150 million cubic meters, followed by the United States at 131 million cubic meters, and China at 105 million cubic meters. It created a massive demand for the temperature-controlled packaging market in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Companies Profiled in the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market:

The temperature-controlled packaging market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include FedEx Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Tempack and Cropak, Testo SE & Co., Olympus Corporation, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), Sofrigram SA Ltd., ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, KIMO and among others.

