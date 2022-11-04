Blood Testing Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Blood Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Blood Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Blood Testing Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.

Our research report gives wide perceptions of the latest trends and development prospects of the market analysis, detailed segmentation analysis, volume, size, share, growth drives, and opportunities in the market. In-depth regional and country-level illustration of the competitive landscape depends on several phases and status of clinical trials over the prominent economies of the globe, and also the report contains a number of major companies profiled in the relevant market.

Market Drivers:

The rising innovative headways drive worldwide market development.

There are different mechanical headways in the blood testing market. Many organizations in the portion are chipping away at new mechanical advances that can recognize malignant growth by blood tests. For example, ApoCell, Inc., an organization situated in Texas, has sent off ApoCell to market biomarker advances that screen the viability of malignant growth drugs. Through this endeavor, the organization created ApoStream, a restrictive circulatory growth cell disengagement innovation. Likewise, numerous colleges, like the College of California, San Diego, additionally work on malignant growth identification through blood tests. Numerous different organizations are zeroing in on one-drop diagnostics in a quicker way. Genalyte can approach 128 unique tests on a solitary finger prick of blood in less than 15 minutes, a San Diego-based organization. Another Silicon Valley startup, Athelas, fostered a versatile indicative gadget utilizing profound learning and machine vision to quickly quantify white platelet count and tell the clinical expert whether it can distinguish leukemia, contaminations, irritation, and different infections. The Bon and Neuchatel, a Switzerland-based organization, has a symptomatic board housed irritation that can convey a test result in something like a little ways from a solitary drop of blood.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Instruments

Outright Purchase

Rental Purchase

Reagents & Kits

NAT Reagents & Kits

By Test Type

Complete Blood Count

Basic Metabolic Panel

Blood Enzyme Tests

Blood Clotting Tests

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA)

By End User

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Other

Major Companies Covered:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Biomérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and Danaher Corporation.

