Sonja S. Key’s “Love in the Abbey” is a Compelling Novel that Shows the Power and Prowess of a Queen
“Love in the Abbey” by Sonja S. Key is book two of “The Huguenot Romance Trilogy,” the story of French noblemen who followed the teaching of John Calvin.
The Gutenberg bible was made available to the French people in 1945. The Bible took first place and took precedence over the religious doctrines of the papacy and catholic church traditions.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Love in the Abbey”: a gripping story that follows the life of a queen who bravely returned to Scotland to take back her title as the Queen of Scots. This book is intended for a variety of audiences, including those who want to see how royalty lives, as well as those who enjoy classical storytelling. This will also appeal to those who enjoy a flavor of the protestant-catholic conflict. It is not all roses for Queen Mary; she is a lady in peril. Her judgments are continually questioned since she is a woman. Her emotions and ideas are continuously analyzed and viewed as flaws.
On the other hand, she disregards all of them and makes her own rules. Her courage and spirit are admirable. All of the characters in this novel are well-developed and humanized. Each character has been meticulously constructed by the author.
“Love in the Abbey” is the creation of published author Sonja S. Key, who is interested in writing worship music, reading, and playing piano.
Sonja S. Key writes, “After the death of her husband, Mary Queen of Scots returns to Scotland to reclaim her position as queen. Her marriage to Lord Darnley proves to be a disaster, and now she carries his child as she fights to retain her power.”
Published by WestBow Press, Sonja S. Key’s new book has a recurring theme of atonement and rebirth; there will always be outrageous sins committed against individuals, but those people will always find a way to forgive. Even the villainous Estelle is converted from a child-stealing serpent into a lady deserving of a good man’s love.
There’s romance, royal glitz, conflict, and a joyful conclusion. Protestants are on one side of the issue, while Catholics are on the other. I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to travel back in time and appreciate the story of Love in the Abbey.
