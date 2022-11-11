NSA Carolinas Hosts Storytelling for Professional Speakers Presented by SpeakerFlow
NSA is all about helping you build a better business. Supporting NSA Carolinas and all the work they do is a small way for us to help keep that mission alive.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas Chapter presented its annual Speaker Intensive workshop in Raleigh on November 5. Kelly Swanson, a certified professional speaker from North Carolina who was recently inducted into the NSA Speaker Hall of Fame, presented a program on the art of storytelling for professional speakers. SpeakerFlow, a leader for business operating systems, has become a sponsor of NSA Carolinas, which encompasses integration into several Chapter events, including Saturday’s marquee program. For more information, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.
“NSA is all about helping you build a better business and we stand firmly behind that mission here at SpeakerFlow. Supporting NSA Carolinas and all the work they do is a small way for us to help keep that mission alive,” said Taylorr Payne, SpeakerFlow CEO and Co-Founder.
“The focus of our Chapter is to enrich our community of professional speakers through educational and skill-building experiences as well as mentorship programs and providing access to business resources,” said Mike Mooney, President of NSA Carolinas. “Events like our Speaker Intensive with hall-of-fame voices like Kelly are examples of the programs designed to help our Chapter members reach new levels of success.
“SpeakerFlow is a great partner for our Chapter and provides a seamless business-systems platform that will help our members stay organized, focused, and efficient,” Mooney continued. “We truly appreciate Taylorr and the entire SpeakerFlow team for becoming part of our NSA Carolinas community.”
If your company has a service that would benefit professional speakers, coaches, and facilitators and you would like to explore ways to connect with NSA Carolinas, please email info@nsacarolinas.org.
About SpeakerFlow . . .
At SpeakerFlow, we believe there's a better way to run your business. As an expert, your impact is creating content, serving your clients, and changing the world. We built an operating system of 45+ different applications to run your entire business under one roof so you can spend less time button-clicking, less on subscription fees, and more time making the world a better place. For more information, visit https://speakerflow.com.
About NSA Carolinas . . .
A bi-state chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.
