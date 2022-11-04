Corey Feldman Extends Tour Again! Love Retours Phase 2.2 Will Go Through December

Iconic Actor/Musician Corey Feldman also Celebrates Third Top 40 Billboard Hit "Without U"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Following the huge success of Love ReTours, which kicked off in late July, iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman has extended his tour again. Feldman has renamed this third leg "Love Retours 2.2," which will kick off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and go all the way up to Christmas.

Corey is also celebrating his third Top 40 Billboard hit "Without U," which currently sits at number 21 on the Billboard charts for the second week in a row. The song, a ballad dedicated to his wife Courtney, comes off his new album "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love"

Corey Feldman

Feldman states: "The amazing exchange of positive LOVE energy being transferred between the audience and the performers at each and every stop has been invigorating, and healing for all of us after a tough few years on this planet. This is like a breath of fresh air for so many people who have been quietly suffering. It's no surprise that more audiences want to feel that connection, and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue sharing it. My hope is that we can spread this LOVE energy all over the planet, not just America. But time will tell. For now, we have these additional dates, and the holidays may feel a bit brighter this year."

You can check out the complete list of Corey Feldman's Love Retours tour dates below and for tickets, VIP packages, meet and greet information, merch and additional updates, please head to https://coreyfeldman.net/.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

12.01.22 BUFFALO IRON WORKS BUFFALO, NY

12.02.22 THE VAULT NEW BEDFORD, MA

12.03.22 CONVENTION ZOMBIE HIDEOUT SPRINGFIELD, MA

12.04.22 ARTIE'S FRENCHTOWN, NJ

12.06.22 GREY EAGLE ASHEVILLE, NC

12.08.22 SOCIETY GARDEN MACON, GA

12.09.22 SPINNING JENNY GREER, SC

12.10.22 ROOFTOP BAR HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

12.11.22 TBD

12.14.22 HEAVEN AT THE MASQUERADE ATLANTA, GA

12.15.22 CLUB LA DESTIN, FL

12.16.22 SPOOKALA SPECTACULAR OCALA, FL

12.17.22 SPOOKALA SPECTACULAR OCALA, FL

About Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman began his career at the age of three, starring in a Clio Award-winning McDonald's commercial and hasn't stopped working since. Corey has been a mainstay in the industry, Corey has now appeared in over 100 films. In 1979, he landed his first leading role in The Bad News Bears and made his big screen debut in Time After Time. Since then, Corey has gained recognition for his work as the voice of Young Copper in Disney's The Fox and the Hound, and as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise. This led to Corey's appearance in a series of Blockbuster hits, including, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys-- for which he received a Young Artist Award.

Other notable roles include the voice of Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and appearances in The 'Burbs and Maverick. He has become a full-time producer, producing sequels to The Lost Boys for Warner Bros, as well as a cannon of other films and TV shows such as A&E's The Two Coreys, and more recently, he served as executive producer for the Lifetime Network's A tale of 2 Coreys. Corey both produced and starred in his newest feature film, Corbin Nash. Corey has spent time touring with his band, completing eighty shows in a mostly sold out US tour, and he recently had his first Top 40 Billboard hit single off his latest solo album.

In addition to his impressive background in entertainment, Corey is also a NY Times best-selling author for his 2013 autobiography Coreyography. Corey also serves as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, helping to bring awareness to the campaign for statute of limitation reform for victims of child sexual abuse. For more information visit https://coreyfeldman.net/

CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch

E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions

View source version on accesswire.com: