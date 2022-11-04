Submit Release
Netsweeper to Exhibit at AfricaCom

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper has announced that it will be exhibiting at AfricaCom from November 8-10. This event will occur at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. Netsweeper will be exhibiting at the Ontario Pavilion at stand C55. Company representatives will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate Netsweeper’s products and meet with current and potential filtering customers.

How Netsweeper’s Web Filtering Can Help ISPs Meet Their Regulatory Requirements

Governments around the world are looking to exercise their digital sovereignty. Governments are looking to enforce the same laws they have offline but in the online space. ISPs will need to implement tools to support government goals, or they will be mandated to do so as is already the case in many jurisdictions.

“As we know, each country has their own jurisdictions, they have their own laws, they have their own religions, they have their own values. So, trying to enforce laws on the internet by jurisdiction is what Netsweeper can help countries with. We can put a jurisdictional ring around your country and manage the specific laws that you feel are a better way to move forward with when it comes to values and inappropriate material.” — Perry Roach, CEO of Netsweeper.

To schedule a meeting at AfricaCom with Netsweeper, contact the company here.

About Netsweeper

Netsweeper is a leading provider of carrier-grade URL filtering solutions worldwide. Our suite of software and network solutions helps telcos and ISPs meet local legislative regulations with the lowest total cost of ownership and required scalability. Netsweeper uses advanced AI to identify illegal online content in real-time, and our platform has been developed to deliver the data your business customers want, reducing churn and increasing average revenue per user. Founded in 1999, Netsweeper has a global presence servicing a network footprint of over 1 billion users and operates in over 60 countries. For more information visit www.netsweeper.com.

