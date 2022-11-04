Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,425 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints two others to Client Protection Fund ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Stan Hazlett as a new member of the Client Protection Fund Commission and reappointed two current members.

Hazlett, a lawyer from Lawrence, will serve a three-year term. 

Reappointed members are:  


All will serve through June 30, 2025.  

The Lawyers Fund for Client Protection, which the commission oversees, compensates people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by Kansas lawyers. The fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas. 

Out of about 11,000 lawyers actively licensed to practice in Kansas, about 20 lawyers each year have been subject to claims made to the client protection fund. 

The commission is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers, and two nonlawyers.

You just read:

Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints two others to Client Protection Fund ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.