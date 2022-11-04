Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints two others to Client Protection Fund ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Stan Hazlett as a new member of the Client Protection Fund Commission and reappointed two current members.

Hazlett, a lawyer from Lawrence, will serve a three-year term.

Reappointed members are:



All will serve through June 30, 2025.

The Lawyers Fund for Client Protection, which the commission oversees, compensates people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by Kansas lawyers. The fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas.

Out of about 11,000 lawyers actively licensed to practice in Kansas, about 20 lawyers each year have been subject to claims made to the client protection fund.

The commission is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers, and two nonlawyers.