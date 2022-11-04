Producer & Songwriter Anizzy Releases the Single 'The Return'
Anizzy's music is the perfect blend of two cultures that create something unique and special.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based producer and songwriter Anizzy’s latest single, 'The Return', was released on October 28, 2022.
'The Return' is a sad but catchy Brood vibe as Anizzy's vacation with his friends ends, and he has to return home. His authenticity shines through in his passionate voice when admitting that he hates his 9-5 job, yet continues with it because of how important supporting his music career is for him.
The track is a mix of Anizzy’s signature R&B style with a touch of Hip-Hop and Bollywood sound, giving the listener a taste of his musical range. The song is heavily influenced by Bollywood, which is Anizzy’s way of bringing more awareness to the South Indian community. He wants to show the world that there is more to Indian culture than what is typically seen in the mainstream.
The track has a powerful message that will resonate with listeners worldwide. This dichotomy is something that many people can relate to. Anizzy's 'The Return' is a powerful song.
The artist's first R&B album, "Fallen", was a big success. The artist promoted three songs from the album and received 135,616 streams.
The artist is continuing to produce great music in the R&B genre and is quickly gaining popularity. Keep an eye out for more information about the release date of Anizzy’s full EP soon! In the meantime, enjoy his latest single!
'The Return' is available for streaming now on all major platforms including Spotify.
About Anizzy
Houston-based Anizzy is a producer and songwriter who fuses sounds from Bollywood with traditional R&B/Hip-Hop elements to create a unique experience for listeners.
Anizzy’s first R&B album, "Fallen", was released to critical acclaim. The album's three singles garnered a combined 135,616 streams, helping to establish Anizzy as a unique voice in the genre. He has since released two more singles, "Denver" and "Passion", which is full of emotion and passion.
Anizzy’s sound is a mix of traditional Indian instrumentation with modern R&B/Hip-Hop production elements, which creates a unique listening experience for fans of both genres. His work has been recognized for its originality and the way it blends two seemingly disparate genres.
To learn more about Anizzy, visit:
https://www.instagram.com/anizzymusic/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClc1Zai9QFZmAhzxrT89lXg/videos
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here