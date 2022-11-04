High School Teen Establishes Gear Up For Sports Mobile App Helping Community Youth Find Access to Sports in Hartford, CT
I'm excited about the recent launch of the GU4S app. It helps GU4S realize its mission to create community opportunities in sports that have meant so much to me.”HARTFORD, CT, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gear Up 4 Sports (GU4S), a Hartford-based non-profit organization helping under-resourced Hartford youth athletes find access to golf and squash playing time and equipment, announced the beta launch of its free "Gear Up 4 Sports" mobile app on the Apple App Store.
— Christian Waldron
Founded by 17-year-old Hotchkiss School student Christian Waldron, GU4S distributes equipment to Hartford youth players, including First Tee of Connecticut and Capitol Squash Hartford. With the GU4S app beta launch, GU4S offers an improved, streamlined platform for youth players to sign up and connect with other Hartford area youth playing partners with access to courts and golf courses. The free app improves used equipment availability for users.
Regarding the organization's launch of the app's beta version, GU4S Founder Christian Waldron said, "I'm excited about the recent launch of the GU4S app. It allows Hartford youth athletes a user-friendly way to access usually rare playing opportunities and golf and squash equipment. It helps GU4S realize its mission to create community opportunities in sports that have meant so much to me." The message boards on the relaunched GU4S app provide a convenient mode of matching players' interests and availability with other youth playing partners and a mechanism to donate or obtain equipment. GU4S aims to continue growing its youth player users for the upcoming 2022-2023 squash and golf seasons.
About Gear Up For Sports: GU4S is a non-profit organization helping under-resourced youth squash and golf players find playing opportunities and equipment in Hartford, CT. Founded in 2021, GU4S has organized squash and golf equipment drives at national and regional tournaments and local area clubs resulting in $10,000 in equipment and donations distributions in 2022 benefiting the likes of First Tee Connecticut and Capitol Squash Hartford.
