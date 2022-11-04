Swanson Industries Announces Acquisition of Tiefenbach North America

Swanson Industries is pleased to announce that it has acquired the majority ownership of Tiefenbach North America, LLC (“TNA”).

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swanson Industries, a leading provider of hydraulic cylinder manufacturing, remanufacturing, repair, and distribution services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the majority ownership of Tiefenbach North America, LLC (“TNA”). The acquisition was completed on October 31, 2022. Tiefenbach Control Systems, Gmbh (“TCS”) will retain minority interest in TNA.

Established in 2000, Tiefenbach North America, headquartered in Morgantown, W.Va., is a leading supplier of hose, fittings, and hydraulic components for longwall systems to mining customers.

“The suite of Tiefenbach products helps to round out Swanson’s product offerings to the marketplace and leaps forward in offering a complete control package to our Longwall customers specifically. I am very pleased to welcome Chris Dulin and the entire TNA staff into the Swanson organization,” said Steve Sangalli, CEO of Swanson Industries.

Chris Dulin is the current Managing Director of TNA and will join Swanson as its Vice President of Mining.

“The combination of resources and synergies allows both companies to become stronger by broadening our product portfolios and strengthening our support networks for our mining customers,” said Dulin.

The management of TCS, a leading global supplier of electro-hydraulic products and sensors for longwall mining systems, also welcomes the transaction. Axel Fuisting and Christian Möcklinghoff, co-Managing Directors of TCS, state: “With Swanson as our partner for sales and service, we will be able to significantly expand our distribution and service network within the USA and offer our joint customers improved and faster availability for original equipment, service, spare parts as well as engineering and design capacities.”

About Swanson Industries: Swanson is a global leader in unmatched technical expertise in the design and manufacturing of new products, remanufacturing and repairing components to OEM specs, as well as engineering, design, research, and development for the fluid power, mining, off-highway, and steel industries. The firm, established in 1964, operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America.

