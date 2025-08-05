Inaugural Laundry Day Event Drives Ongoing Efforts by Maryland Physicians Care to Reach More Marylanders

Bringing care, connection, and clean clothes to the heart of the community.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) proudly launched its first Laundry Day Resource Fair, a unique community health and outreach event held at Laundry City on Moravia Road in Baltimore. Through strategic collaboration with local vendors and community organizations, MPC created a welcoming environment where families could access vital resources—all while doing their laundry.

The inaugural event drew a strong community turnout and enthusiastic participation from attendees and sponsors alike. The fair aimed to raise awareness about the services available to Marylanders, connect residents with local support programs, and offer free health screenings and giveaways.

Participating vendors included:

● Fabric Health

● Day Start Head Program

● Baltimore United Rentals

● Helping Fathers and Families Work

● Ascension St. Agnes

● GBMC

● Advocate Support Services

● Maryland Insurance Administration

● Coaching Salute Holistic

● Care Access

● Family First Life

● Maryland Healthy Smiles

Ascension St. Agnes provided free blood pressure screenings, revealing potential concerns for many attendees—some of whom were unaware they needed follow-up care. MPC team members were on hand to bridge that gap by offering on-the-spot education and helping residents navigate next steps.

Care Access also played a major role, offering health screenings and $45 gift cards, which drew long lines of interested participants. MPC Population Health representatives engaged with attendees, sharing practical tips for healthy eating and lifestyle improvements.

Baltimore United Rentals hosted a raffle and gave away detergent, while Laundry City generously provided refreshments and the venue space itself—adding to the community-focused atmosphere.

“This event offered more than free laundry and giveaways—it brought people together around a shared goal of better health,” said Shannon Jones, Community Engagement Manager, Maryland Physicians Care. “By meeting people where they are, we make it easier to provide support that’s truly meaningful.”

More Laundry Days to Come

Due to the success of the inaugural event, MPC plans to host additional Laundry Days and Resource Fairs throughout Maryland in the coming months. These events will continue to offer free laundry services, health screenings, and access to community resources. Future locations and dates will be announced soon on MPC’s website and social media channels.

For more information and updates on upcoming Laundry Day events, visit mpcmedicaid.com/RAK.

