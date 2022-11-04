Midwest Roof and Solar has won "Best Roofing Contractor" award for 2022

Midwest Roof & Solar awarded the 2022 Best of St Louis Park Award Roofing Contractor in recognition of excellence for the Minneapolis and St. Paul Areas.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Roof & Solar has been awarded the 2022 Best of St Louis Park Award in the Roofing Contractor category for recognition of excellence in roofing for the Minneapolis and St. Paul Areas.

Each year, this award is given to companies that provide above and beyond customer service and project satisfaction. Minneapolis and St. Paul area was hit with multiple hail storms this year, affecting many area residents, who needed a dependable roofing company to repair hail damage caused by the storms to residents’ roofs, siding, and windows.

Midwest Roof and Solar’s efforts in being an advocate for homeowners affected by hail and wind damage to their homes has placed Midwest Roof and Solar as the top roofing company in the area. Midwest Roof and Solar is the top rated roofing company Minneapolis for roofing, siding and window replacement. Specializing in insurance claim roof repairs and replacements for residential homes in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas.

“Getting recognized for our team’s hard work this season helping homeowners remedy hail damage and fighting for them with their insurance companies feels great” Andrew Tsakalakis, Manager of Midwest Roof and Solar. “Getting an insurance company to accept a previously denied claim for a homeowner is one of the best feelings and makes such a huge impact to homeowners with hail damage.”

Midwest Roof and Solar has proudly served the Minneapolis community for over 20 years, Customer service and quality of work shows through Midwest Roof and Solar’s 4.9 average review rating on Google. Most homeowners only replace a roof once in their lifetime, so being able to find a reputable roofing company that is experienced in navigating the insurance claim process is key.

Many factors contributed to Midwest Roof and Solar receiving the Best of award from all the local roofing companies considered. This is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value to the Minneapolis community.