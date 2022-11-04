Submit Release
STATEWIDE NON-PROFIT VOCE CONVENES HUMAN SERVICES LEADERS AT INAUGURAL FORUM ON PENNSYLVANIA’S CHILDREN

PA CHILD ADVOCATE MARYANN MCEVOY IS HONORARY CHAIR, DELIVERS KEYNOTE

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Forum on Pennsylvania’s Children (FPaC) is a first step in an ongoing campaign to challenge public and private sector thought leaders to understand the deep effects of childhood trauma and collaborate to create a safer and more equitable Pennsylvania for children. The one-day Forum features Maryann McEvoy from Governor Tom Wolf’s Office of Advocacy and Reform as the FPaC honorary chairperson and closing keynote presenter. Attendees will also learn from Dr. Liz Winter from the University of Pittsburgh, Voce Executive Director Dr. Rick Azzaro, and a variety of presenters from fields serving children and families.

What: Forum on Pennsylvania’s Children: A Convening of Leaders (FPaC)
Who: Maryann McEvoy, M.Ed., PA Child Advocate and Executive Director, PA Office of Advocacy and Reform (Honorary FPaC Chairperson and Keynote Presenter)
Dr. Liz Winter, LSW, University of Pittsburgh (Keynote Presenter)
Dr. Rick Azzaro, Executive Director, Voce (Presenter)
When: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 9am – 4:30pm
Closing keynote from Maryann McEvoy, 3:45 – 4:15pm
Where: Wyndham Resort and Convention Center
2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602
###

Voce (vō-chāy) means voice. Voce is a non-profit organization based in Harrisburg, PA. Voce uses its voice, and empowers others to use theirs, to create positive, lasting change in people's lives. Voce believes every person should belong and be empowered to thrive. Voce provides consultation and training to agencies throughout the country in the areas of trauma and loss, adoption and permanency, diversity and inclusion, and individual and family well-being.

Fawn Davies
Voce
+1 7174716540
