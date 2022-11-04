Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,414 in the last 365 days.

Displacement After Wildfire

AUGUST 22, 2022,  INSURANCE PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Hundreds of Montanans have been displaced due to wildfire, sometimes forcing them to drive long distances, find hotel rooms, and purchase additional clothing and other life necessities.

This is Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing.

Most homeowners’ insurance policies cover living expenses associated with displacement due to wildfire. Make sure to keep receipts and document all costs associated with the evacuation.

If your home is damaged, make sure to document all supplies purchased to mitigate future damage to your home such as tarps, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment.

If you have questions, contact our agency at 444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov.

You just read:

Displacement After Wildfire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.