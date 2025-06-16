Montana State Auditor James Brown Applauds $1.7 Million Approved by Montana Land Board to Support Public Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana—At this month’s meeting of the Montana Land Board, an estimated $1.7 million in revenue was approved to directly support Montana’s public schools. This funding reflects the ongoing commitment of the Land Board to responsibly manage state trust lands for the benefit of Montana’s students and future generations.

“The five members of the land board, including myself, Governor Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen, Superintendent of Schools Hedalen, and Secretary of State Jacobsen, have once again demonstrated how responsible stewardship of Montana’s trust lands delivers real results for our schools,” said James Brown, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. “The revenue approved today will directly benefit students and classrooms across the state.”

The revenues approved at the May meeting are the result of diverse and sustainable management activities across state trust lands. The breakdown of this month’s allocations is as follows:

$580,000 from communization agreements

$423,305 from timber sales

$360,000 from cabin and homesite revenues

$217,392 from oil and gas lease revenues

$72,657 from easements

These funds are critical to ensuring that Montana’s schools have the resources they need to provide a high-quality education for children. The Land Board’s stewardship of more than 5.2 million acres of public trust lands continues to deliver on the promise made in Montana’s Constitution: to generate income for schools while protecting the natural resources that make the state unique.

As Commissioner of Securities and Insurance and a member of the Land Board, James Brown remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maximizing the return from trust lands for the benefit of Montana’s students. Brown thanked his fellow Board members and the dedicated staff at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for their hard work and dedication to this mission.

Together, the Land Board is investing in Montana’s future—one school, one student, and one community at a time.

For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor

is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

###