Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,304 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on a proposal to publish a periodic list of depository institutions that have access to Federal Reserve accounts—often referred to as “master accounts”— and payment services

November 04, 2022

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on a proposal to publish a periodic list of depository institutions that have access to Federal Reserve accountsâ€”often referred to as â€œmaster accountsâ€ â€” and payment services

For release at 1:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday invited public comment on a proposal to publish a periodic list of depository institutions that have access to Federal Reserve accountsâ€”often referred to as "master accounts"â€”and payment services. The proposal would result in a transparent and accessible source of this information for the public.

In August, the Board adopted final guidelines that establish a transparent, risk-based, and consistent set of factors for Reserve Banks to use in reviewing requests to access these accounts and payment services.

"Today's proposal will enhance transparency to the public by periodically publishing a comprehensive list of financial institutions that have access to Federal Reserve accounts and payment services," said Vice Chair Lael Brainard. "I look forward to getting feedback on this proposal for enhanced transparency."

The proposal issued today would build on the transparency of the guidelines by requiring Reserve Banks to periodically disclose which depository institutions have access to their accounts and payment services.

Comments will be accepted for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on a proposal to publish a periodic list of depository institutions that have access to Federal Reserve accounts—often referred to as “master accounts”— and payment services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.