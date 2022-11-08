Alloy Personal Training Opens First Florida Location
Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, opens first Florida location with several more planned.
We are thrilled to open up the Florida market. It’s an incredible franchise formula that provides incredible results for members and fitness franchise owners alike.”CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, has opened its first Florida location in Casselberry, with several more planned.
— Rick Mayo, Founder and CEO of Alloy Personal Training
This award-winning Alloy PT Franchise concept has seen incredible success in just three years, with over 57 franchises awarded across 12 states, including both single and multi-unit deals in Montana, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Nevada, Michigan, Missouri, and now Florida.
Caleb Casteel is one of the newest franchisees in the Alloy PT Franchise family and the first in the great state of Florida. Former ballroom dance instructor, Casteel, says he fell in love with the company's culture. "Alloy takes pride in valuing accountability, having fun while pushing people to be the healthiest version of themselves, and building a community that values each other."
The Casselberry location is the first Alloy Personal Training in Florida and for Casteel, who has several more locations planned.
“We are thrilled to open up the Florida market. It’s an incredible franchise formula that provides incredible results for members and fitness franchise owners alike,” said Rick Mayo, Founder, and CEO of Alloy. “The numbers prove it: revenue per member and retention rates are among the highest in the fitness industry today.”
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, Alloy’s systems are proven, well-developed, and focus on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
# # #
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide, and they were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010, Rick started Alloy, a personal training business concept. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed many development agreements and are in talks to develop many additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
