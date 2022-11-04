Heritage Meats Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Meats

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 4, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov



MADISON, Wis. — Heritage Meats in Butternut, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry sold wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service to individuals in the Ashland County area. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 232 and includes:

Seasoned raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry



Marinated raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Seasoned raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry

Raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry



These recalled raw products were manufactured at Heritage Meats on 11/3/21, 2/15/22, 2/16/22, 2/22/22, 2/25/22, 5/29/22, 6/3/22, 6/24/22, 6/30/22, 7/7/22, 7/11/22, 7/19/22, 7/20/22, 7/22/22, 7/29/22, 8/2/22, 8/3/22, 8/4/22, 8/8/22, 8/9/22, 9/7/22, 9/8/22 and 10/12/22 and could be beef, pork, lamb or chicken. Production dates (e.g., 2/15/22) may appear as pack dates (e.g., 02152022) on labels. If no date is present, the product should be considered as part of the recall.



Products may be branded as South Shore Meats, Heritage Meats or Heritage Acres. Products could have been purchased during these timeframes through Northland College, Bayfield Food Cooperative, Chequamegon Food Co-op and Heritage Meats.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, Heritage Meats, at (715) 360-3427.



USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





​###

