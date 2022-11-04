Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the threat to New Jersey synagogues

I want to commend the FBI Newark Division under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy , the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan , the Office of the United States Attorney, District of New Jersey under the leadership of US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness under the leadership of Director Laurie R. Doran, and the women and men of my office and New Jersey law enforcement, for their swift action in these last several hours. And I of course want to thank Governor Phil Murphy for his leadership and courage in the fight against hate and violence.

Each and every law enforcement agency in New Jersey stood up yesterday to protect and communicate with our Jewish neighbors against hate.

From direct contact to synagogue leadership, to uniformed and non-uniformed police presences at places of worship, our State Police, federal partners, county prosecutor’s officers, local police departments, sheriffs and other law enforcement moved swiftly to protect synagogues and Jewish centers.

Yesterday was a clear example of the communication and collaboration that takes place among all agencies of government to protect residents against threats to our safety. This vigilance never ceases.

While this immediate threat has been mitigated, we know that others may follow and we know that hate continues to fester.

We also know that we can stop it.

This is how we standup to hate. We stand together.

