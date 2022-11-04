Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,387 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Accepting Applications for Feral Cat Grant Program

Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Agriculture

11/04/2022

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Accepting Applications for Feral Cat Grant Program

 

The Feral Cat Grant Program assists CT non-profit rescue groups with the sterilization and vaccination of feral cats. To be eligible for the grant your organization must be a registered non-profit and provide assistance in the control of feral cats. Feral cat means a cat of the species Felis catus that is unowned, that exists in a wild or untamed state, or has returned to an untamed state from domestication and whose behavior is suggestive of a wild animal. Sterilizations and vaccinations must be performed by a Connecticut Licensed Veterinarian participating in the Animal Population Control Program and you must complete the Feral Cat Grant Outcome Report. A list of practices and facilities with participating licensed veterinarians can be found here

 

Since 2007, the APCP has averaged a 98% compliance rate for benefits issued through CT non-profit organizations, for the sterilization and vaccination of feral cats. The voucher will provide a one-time sterilization benefit of $80 for a male cat and $120 for a female cat. Reimbursements for vaccinations given coincident with the sterilization are $30 for 2.

 

Questions about the Feral Cat Grant Program for the Fiscal Year 2023 can be directed to the Animal Population Control Program (APCP) by email agr.apcp@ct.gov or by calling 860-713-2507.


You just read:

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Accepting Applications for Feral Cat Grant Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.