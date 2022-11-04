Connecticut Department of Agriculture Accepting Applications for Feral Cat Grant Program

11/04/2022

The Feral Cat Grant Program assists CT non-profit rescue groups with the sterilization and vaccination of feral cats. To be eligible for the grant your organization must be a registered non-profit and provide assistance in the control of feral cats. “Feral cat” means a cat of the species Felis catus that is unowned, that exists in a wild or untamed state, or has returned to an untamed state from domestication and whose behavior is suggestive of a wild animal. Sterilizations and vaccinations must be performed by a Connecticut Licensed Veterinarian participating in the Animal Population Control Program and you must complete the Feral Cat Grant Outcome Report. A list of practices and facilities with participating licensed veterinarians can be found here.