Hallberg Merit Award Student Exhibition at the Ridley Gallery Open Nov. 7 - Dec. 8, 2022

The Ridley Gallery is pleased to present the Hallberg Merit Award Exhibition. This annual exhibition features four Sierra College students awarded scholarships for their excellence, selected through a competitive portfolio review process.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ridley Gallery is pleased to present the Hallberg Merit Award Exhibition. This annual exhibition features four Sierra College students awarded scholarships for their excellence, selected through a competitive portfolio review process.

This scholarship is generously funded by Edmund and Kaylene Hallberg of Ombudsman Press, with additional support through the Associated Students of Sierra College and the Sierra College Art Department. This year's recipients of Hallberg awards are Kaitlin Kahn, Ike Bischof, Latrice Walker, and Katelyn Vengersammy.

This exhibition will be on view in the gallery from Nov. 7 to Dec. 8 .

. The opening reception will be Thursday, Nov. 10 from 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 pm .

from . Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– There is no cost to visit the Ridley Gallery.

To learn more, visit http://www.sierracollege.edu/ridley.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

###

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, jmorgan@sierracollege.edu

SOURCE Sierra College