Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,405 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Dosing Device for Liquid Narcotics (PBT-187)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better device for administering and tracking liquid narcotics," said one of two inventors, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so we invented the NARKPEN. Our design would provide extremely accurate and precise dosing and it could help to avoid opioid abuse."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dosing device for administering liquid narcotics or other liquid medications. In doing so, it increases accuracy and control. It also offers better accountability in tracking what is left of the narcotic between doses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical settings, nursing homes, assisted living, hospice and home care.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-dosing-device-for-liquid-narcotics-pbt-187-301662058.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Dosing Device for Liquid Narcotics (PBT-187)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.