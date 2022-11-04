SAE International and International Aviation Waste Management Association Announce New Aerospace Sustainability Standards Committee

SAE-IAWMA G-36 Sustainable Waste Management Committee to Provide Framework to Ensure Standards Align with Waste Management Processes

WARRENDALE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International (SAEI) and the International Aviation Waste Management Association (IAWMA) are pleased to announce the formation of a new joint committee, G-36 Sustainable Waste Management. This new technical committee will develop standards and best practices for products, processes, and services in global commercial and business aviation, airports, and flight kitchens.

The purpose of G-36 is to develop a framework to ensure standards align with a waste management structure based on type identification, which considers recyclable, compostable, reusable, semi-reusable and circular products, product groups, and materials. The initial program of work focuses on single-use disposable items.

Commercial Director for IAWMA, Gregoire James, indicates, "SAE International is the largest and most trusted aerospace standards development organization in the world. Since introducing its first aviation standard in 1917, with the aeronautical spark plug, SAE has led the industry with globally accepted and adopted air transport standards for over 100 years. As a result, the air traveling public has benefitted from the over 8,500 active SAE aerospace standards in safety, emissions, design, and manufacturing. Today, jointly with SAE and IAWMA, we are pleased to formalize our partnership for sustainability with this landmark opportunity in setting aviation waste standards for environmental stewardship and circular economy leadership worldwide."

"Sustainability is one of the most critical challenges facing our industry, and indeed society; which impacts every aspect of flight. SAEI is committed to helping the global aviation community meet and overcome these challenges – and through our strong partnership with IAWMA on sustainable waste management in G-36 and beyond, we will provide the tools to do so," said David Alexander, Senior Director, Standards, SAE International.

The formation of this joint committee builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in September 2021 with goals of fostering broader coordination, sharing best practices and innovation, increasing stakeholder participation inside and outside of aviation, and promoting the development of SAE standards in aviation that serves the members of both organizations.

The SAE G-36 Committee joins more than 180 aviation-specific technical committees bringing the best industry knowledge around the world together to advance technology, operations, and safety for the global aviation community.

Applications are now being accepted for volunteers to participate in the SAE G-36 Committee. A kick-off meeting will be held virtually on November 14, 2022. If you are interested in joining, please contact Kelly Sassaman at Kelly.Sassaman@sae.org. To learn more about SAE International's standards committees, please visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/development.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at https://www.sae.org/

About The International Aviation Waste Management Association (IAWMA)

IAWMA, founded in 2019, is a non-profit organization dedicating itself to the reduction and eventual elimination of all solid waste resulting from air transport activity worldwide. IAWMA was founded based on findings uncovered in the first-ever independent global cabin waste recycling study. Published by the National Academies of Sciences Engineering and Medicine and sponsored by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the study reviewed a cross-section of policy, regulations, and practices in recovering recyclables from the air transport industry. More at https://www.iawma.org/

