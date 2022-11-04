Submit Release
Dye & Durham to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited DND ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Di Liso, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results after markets close and prior to the call that same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2022
TIME: 4:30 p.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392
REFERENCE NUMBER: 07368462
TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
REPLAY CODE: 368462#

This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:
https://app.webinar.net/nyNvgQzOQMz

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

