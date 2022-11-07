Billy Eichner Named Most Handsome Man in the World for 2022
Bros star beats out Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd and Idris Elba to Claim Top Spot
Eichner single-handedly proves that you don’t need Robert Pattinson’s scientifically symmetrical face or Brad Pitt’s ageless abs to be handsome as hell”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irreverent Gent, one of the web’s leading voices on men’s fashion and grooming, has named actor and comedian Billy Eichner the Most Handsome Man in the World for 2022.
— Irreverent Gent Editor-in-Chief Dave Bowden
Eichner, who wrote, starred in and produced the hit comedy Bros this year with Judd Apatow, beat out a number of perennial handsome favorites to take this year's top spot, including Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, Idris Elba and former People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive winners Paul Rudd and Michael B. Jordan.
"In addition to creating and starring in Bros, Eichner also happens to look fantastic in it, rocking a killer combination of great clothes, smart glasses and a haircut that’s perfect for his head shape," says Irreverent Gent Editor-in-Chief Dave Bowden.
Irreverent Gent based its selections on three criteria: Structure, Style and Swagger.
Structure refers to physical features like a man’s facial structure and body.
Style refers to his clothes, grooming and general self-image.
And Swagger refers to a certain je ne sais quoi that's harder to define, but has to do with the way a man carries himself and the confidence he exudes.
According to Irreverent Gent, Eichner took this year's top spot because he not only looks great, but also exudes an undeniable swagger and confidence after serving as writer and executive producer on his first full-length feature film.
Eichner made movie history when Bros debuted in September, becoming the first major studio rom-com focused on a gay couple, and the first one to star two gay men as leads.
"Billy Eichner single-handedly proves that you don’t need Robert Pattinson’s scientifically symmetrical face or Brad Pitt’s ageless abs to be handsome as hell," says Bowden.
Other notable names to appear on the list include former Captain America actor Chris Evans, The Batman star Robert Pattinson, and Kim Taehyung, better known as V from the K-pop band BTS.
Honorable mentions went to actors Tom Cruise, who stormed back into theaters this summer with Top Gun: Maverick, Henry Cavill, who recently returned to the role of Superman in Black Adam, and Paul Rudd, the reigning People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive.
