MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Nov. 16-18 in Emerald Isle

MOREHEAD CITY

Nov 4, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Hotel, 102 Islander Drive, in Emerald Isle. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to November 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

The commission is scheduled to receive a presentation on results of the benchmark Spotted Seatrout Stock Assessment for North Carolina and Virginia.

Agenda items also include votes on:

Adoption of the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.

Supplement A to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1.

Approval of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 Goal and Objectives.

Choosing a slate of names for the Governor’s consideration as nominees for the obligatory seat for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

Continuation of suspension of subitems (c), (i), and (j) of item 1 of NCAC 15A 03R 0117 Oyster Sanctuaries.

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.