MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Nov. 16-18 in Emerald Isle
MOREHEAD CITY
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Hotel, 102 Islander Drive, in Emerald Isle. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.
The following information pertains to in-person public comment:
- Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak
- To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
- Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
- Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
- An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
- Mail to November 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
- Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
The commission is scheduled to receive a presentation on results of the benchmark Spotted Seatrout Stock Assessment for North Carolina and Virginia.
Agenda items also include votes on:
- Adoption of the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.
- Supplement A to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1.
- Approval of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 Goal and Objectives.
- Choosing a slate of names for the Governor’s consideration as nominees for the obligatory seat for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
- Continuation of suspension of subitems (c), (i), and (j) of item 1 of NCAC 15A 03R 0117 Oyster Sanctuaries.
The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
|WHO:
|N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
|WHAT:
|Quarterly Business Meeting
|WHEN:
|Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.
Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
|WHERE:
|The Islander Hotel
102 Islander Drive
Emerald Isle
|LIVESTREAM:
|Click here for link