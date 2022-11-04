Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Introduces Readers to Granite State Weasels, Snowshoeing Basics, and a Cold Case in the North Country

CONTACT:

November 4, 2022

Concord, NH – In the latest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (November/December 2022), readers will learn about some of the most interesting and elusive creatures that call New Hampshire home: weasels. Author Jacques Veilleux explains the similarities between these mammals and identifies the differences that make each of these six species so special.

Winter in New England conjures images of snow-flocked trees, brilliant blue skies, and untouched trails to explore. Expert tracker, and Fish and Game’s Geographic Information System’s (GIS) Coordinator, Katie Callahan shepherds readers into the backwoods on snowshoes, exploring what the first steps into the depths might be like for those new to the sport. From getting started to what to bring and safety considerations, Callahan covers all the basics to get you out the door and into the woods this season.

Finally, accompany Conservation Officer Joseph Canfield on the hunt for clues to help solve a 43-year-old missing persons case. With determination, critical thinking, and the help of side-scan sonar equipment, Canfield and the Fish and Game Sonar/ROV and Dive Teams comb the depths of the North Country’s mightiest rivers to recover an individual missing since 1978.

In the feature column “On the Nature Trail,” you will meet one of the Granite State’s most iconic animals, the moose. Find out what makes this cervid such a fascinating and admired mammal. “What’s Wild” takes the reader to Bear Brook State Park to discover cold-weather recreational opportunities, and the ever-popular “Warden’s Watch” delivers a fresh batch of stories from Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers.

Not sure what to get the outdoor enthusiast on your list? They will appreciate a subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal all year! The magazine is published 6 times annually by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $12 for one year – that’s 40% off the cover price – or $20 for two years. Support the Department’s work by treating yourself or someone special.

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildnh.com/pubs/wj-magazine.html.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.