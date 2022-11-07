Gore Mutual partners with Outward Bound Canada to increase access to experiential outdoor education
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outward Bound Canada is proud to announce that it has become Gore Mutual Insurance Company's first strategic charitable partner. The partnership with the Canadian charity stems from the company's desire to support programs and initiatives that build capacity in the areas of poverty reduction, equity and climate change.
The partnership will support Outward Bound Canada's efforts to hire Youth Advisors from diverse backgrounds to help guide its leadership, programming and processes, as well as support the charity's Youth Access Fund, which provides financial assistance to program participants.
The grant is a result of Gore Mutual's initiative to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer. The company believes that being good and doing good by its employees, customers, and broker partners benefits everyone - that includes spreading good in the communities where it operates and rewarding the good in others.
"In a digitally driven world, the connections we have with each other and with nature remain vital, especially for young people,” says Gaby Polanco-Sorto, Senior Vice-President, Purpose and Sustainability at Gore Mutual. “We're proud to partner with Outward Bound Canada to support their Youth Access Fund and Youth Advisors, as removing barriers for marginalized youth helps to foster their resilience, leadership, and spirit of discovery. These characteristics are essential for creating a just world where everyone thrives and belongs."
ABOUT
Outward Bound Canada (OBC) is a not-for-profit, charitable, educational organization, has made it its mission to cultivate resilience, leadership, connections and compassion through inspiring journeys of discovery in the natural world. Since 1969, OBC has challenged over 150,000 Canadians to step out of their comfort zone with its unique outdoor adventures. OBC prides itself on offering transformational journeys that encourage participants to push beyond their limits and discover their true potential.
Through specialized charitable initiatives, OBC offers life-changing programming to vulnerable individuals and populations across the country, including at-risk youth, Aboriginal youth, women survivors of violence, and military veterans transitioning to civilian life. These programs ensure that those who have the potential to benefit most from an Outward Bound experience have the opportunity to do so.
For more information on Outward Bound Canada, visit www.outwardbound.ca
Gore Mutual
Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada’s first property and casualty insurers. With offices in Cambridge, Toronto and Vancouver, Gore Mutual is a Canadian mutual company offering competitive insurance products through trusted broker partners. Every decision and investment made is anchored in the long-term benefits to customers, members and communities.
Insurance that does good – this is our Purpose. Grounded in our purpose and guided by our core values, at Gore Mutual, we believe that being good and doing good by our employees, customers and broker partners will benefit not only them but also us—which in turn allows us to spread good in our communities and reward the good we see in others. This is what is driving our work to become a purpose-driven, digitally-led national insurer.
For more information on Gore Mutual, visit www.goremutual.ca
Thais Freitas
ABOUT
For more information on Outward Bound Canada, visit www.outwardbound.ca
Gore Mutual
For more information on Gore Mutual, visit www.goremutual.ca
Thais Freitas
Outward Bound Canada
+1 289-684-2687
thais_freitas@outwardbound.ca