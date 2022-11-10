Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) Announces Sponsorship with UNC Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy

CPBS™ is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

The two institutions team up to provide continuing education to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the growing field of pharmacy benefits management

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective January 1, 2023, Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA), sponsored by the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy, to award continuing education credits through the American Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE). Offered through PBIA, the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program is designed to cover relatively complex topics of pharmacy benefit management.

The primary goal of the CPBS program is to provide foundational knowledge required for higher-level understanding of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) business models, pricing arrangements, plan design, cost-containment strategies, contracts, procurement, specialty pharmacy, and overall PBM performance with an emphasis on safety, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness. The Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program is an educational offering which includes knowledge critical to effective management of the pharmacy benefit and for those seeking to enter the pharmacy benefits management industry.

Tyrone Squires, PBIA Founder and Managing Director of TransparentRx, commented, “PBIA and UNC-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy are aligned with a shared vision to put the patient at the center of everything we do. We are confident that this team will bring forth valuable knowledge, better patient outcomes, and lower drug costs.”

There are two class formats for the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program: in-person Knowledge Camp and live online classrooms. Each class concludes with a knowledge assessment test to help gauge student comprehension. The online course meets every Thursday at 6PM ET for approximately 1.5 hours. Each class is recorded for on-demand viewing. Students are required to pass a comprehensive final exam to qualify for the CPBS designation. The CPBS designation was first available in 2014 and since then more than one thousand students have taken our courses.

About Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America: Approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute (HRCI), American Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and forty-six states to provide recertification credit to licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, life & health, and human resources professionals. PBIA is responsible for training and licensing the Licensed Assessors, in the United States, which conduct the onsite assessments that lead to the awarding of the “Certified Pharmacy Benefits Organization” status. PBIA is also excited to be planning an invitation only in-person annual event comprised of networking, CE sessions, exhibits and fun. PBIA’s inaugural Pharmacy Benefit Education Summit is at the epicenter of the pharmacy benefit management industry, providing a unique opportunity for stakeholders to understand issues and solve problems so to define the future of pharmacy benefits management. To learn more about PBIA, visit pharmacybenefitinstitute.com.

About UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy: The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy is an internationally recognized leader in pharmacy practice, education, and research. The faculty, staff and students are engaged in driving innovations from drug discovery through patient care. The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy is part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a major research university with a large teaching hospital and schools of medicine, public health, nursing, and dentistry. UNC-Chapel Hill anchors one corner of North Carolina’s famed Research Triangle Park, which hosts an abundance of pharmaceutical, biotech and health-care companies. This environment offers abundant opportunities for collaboration in research, education, and patient care with partners in academia, and health care. The school has specialized research centers pursuing advances in drug discovery, nanotechnology in drug delivery and cancer treatment, pharmacogenomics, and medication optimization. U.S. News & World Report ranks UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy the #1 pharmacy school in the nation.

