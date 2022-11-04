Tickets Still Available to Dallas Direct Primary Care Conference
“Nuts & Bolts to 2.0,” to be Held in Dallas, Texas, November 10-12, 2022
This conference is a must for any physician considering the DPC practice model. Tickets for “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0,” are available through November 7, 2022”DALLAS, TX, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship, announced tickets are still available for its next conference in Dallas, TX focusing on the Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice model. The fifth Direct Primary Care conference, “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0,” will be held November 10-12, 2022. Tickets are available through November 7, 2022.
Thousands of physicians nationwide have opened innovative independent doctor’s offices with the DPC practice model. Popularly referred to as “concierge care at blue-collar prices,” it is based on membership instead of insurance. The DPC model success transcends demographics from location, culture, and economic status of communities across the country.
“This conference is a must for any physician considering the DPC practice model,” Lee Gross, MD, President of Docs4PatientCare Foundation said “DPC frees physicians to be the doctor they dreamed of becoming when their idealism was in full bloom entering medical school. We are proud to sponsor this CME conference to train physicians on the nuts and bolts of launching a direct primary care practice.”
With only a few more days until registration closing it is important that anyone wishing to participate register now at: https://www.dpcconference.com/. In addition to the valuable insights provided by DPC physicians, the event is approved for 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ by Texas Medical Association (TMA).
Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation has provided over forty hours of online training and embarking on its 5th conference networking physicians that reflect a missionary-like zeal in promoting DPC.
“We’ve become known as the happiest CME on earth,” Jacobus continued. “The Physicians Foundation’s grant has been crucial to launching our movement and instrumental in training more than 1000 physicians to launch and grow in the DPC practice model. That is a dramatic, measurable, and verifiable success. Real research spawning real results – rare for a start-up project in the grant-making world.”
Thousands of physicians nationwide have already opened independent doctor’s offices with the Direct Primary Care practice model with success transcending demographics from location, culture, and economic status of communities across the country. “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0,” will equip many more to do the same.
The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation's mission is to preserve the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship, promote quality care, support affordable access to care for all Americans, and protect patient personal health care decisions.
