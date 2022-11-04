MEDIA ADVISORY: Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committees to meet Dec. 8

MOREHEAD CITY

Nov 4, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly by web conference on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A meeting agenda and WebEx link can be found here. A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in three ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online format that can be reached by clicking here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to: Dec. 8, 2022 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Hand Delivered – Written comments may be dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office, 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City, 28447, N.C.

Comments must be posted online or received in the division office by 4 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022.

For more information, please contact William.Brantley@ncdenr.gov or call 252-808-8015.