Biographene Technology Inc announces supplier agreement with US Hemp-Hurd
Agreement provides future growth of Carbon Nanotube ProductionTULSA, OK, 74133, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biographene Technology Inc. today announced a new supplier agreement with US Hemp Hurd. This agreement will allow us to expand our Carbon Nanotube production as we increase our facility to 10,400 MT per year in the next 12-24 months.
“We are excited to enter this agreement with US Hemp Hurd,” says Adam Havig, CEO at Biographene Technology Inc. “This agreement will guarantee our supply needs are met now and in the future.”
“We are happy to be working with Biographene Technology Inc. in supplying Hemp Fiber” says Mark Kingston, CEO at US Hemp Hurd. “Once Biographene Technology Inc needs have reached 10,400MT per year, they will be a major global supplier for carbon anode material at the highest grade. With hemp, this is easily achievable quickly.”
The benefits of this new agreement include.
• Establish a maximum capacity of 100MT per day of Hemp Fiber used in Carbon Nanotube production
• Maintain consistency of the material supplied by using certified farmers and processors
• Secure a domestic supply chain for strategic material preventing major carbon anode material shortages
About Biographene Technology Inc.: Manufacturer of Multi-wall Carbon Nanotubes sourced from Hemp Fiber. Our target market is EV grade batteries, superconductors, ballistic armor, aerospace, vehicles, alloys, 3D printing, computer boards, ceramic matrix composites, and conductive paste and polymers www.biographenetechnologyinc.com.
About US Hemp Hurd: Largest supplier of Hemp Hurd and Fiber in the US. Our material is used for Hempcrete, hemp board, mulch, oil spills, nuclear remediation, Animal bedding, Paper, and Plastics. www.ushemphurd.com.
Adam Havig
Biographene Technology Inc.
+1 918-212-4570
adam@biographenetechnologyinc.com
