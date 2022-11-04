Collagen and Gelatin Market Growing Adoption by Healthcare and Beauty Industry Driving the Market

Collagen and Gelatin Market

The growth of the beauty and skincare market has been steady with advancements increasing the growth rate of the market.

Increased adoption of collagen and gelatin in the healthcare and beauty industry is expected to drive the Collagen and Gelatin Market growth.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Collagen and Gelatin Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 812 million in 2021 to USD 1480.83 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Product, Source, Application and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor & guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Collagen and Gelatin Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Collagen and Gelatin Market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front- line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Integra Lifesciences, Royal DSM and Collplant Biotechnologies are some of the major players in the global Collagen and Gelatin Market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market & mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Find Out More about the Report Coverage | Request PDf Sample: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/162829

Collagen and Gelatin Market Overview

Gelatin is a protein that is derived from collagen. It is several health benefits given its unique combination of amino acids. It is beneficial in the treatment of joints and brain functioning. In the beauty and skincare industry, it is used for enhancing the quality of hair and skin. These benefits come due to the presence of unique amino acid profiles in gelatin. Gelatin’s former form-collagen provides strength and structure to tissues increasing skin flexibility and strength of tendons.

Increased adoption of collagen and gelatin in the healthcare and beauty industry is expected to drive the Collagen and Gelatin Market growth.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Dynamics

Collagen is an important component of healthy bones. Its deficiency causes Osteoporosis that weakens bone mineral density and mass. This leads to weak, brittle bones prone to fractures, commonly observed in hips, wrists and spine. Its increased prevalence has boosted the demand for collagen in the market. Demand for the product is mainly derived from females since Osteoporosis is seen more frequently in women above the age of 50 than in men, driving the Collagen and Gelatin Market growth.

The growth of the beauty and skincare market has been steady with advancements increasing the growth rate of the market. Collagen peptides improve skin health and reduce scar marks and wrinkles. It is also known to slow down the skin ageing process. Hydroxylated collagen is sued in the making of anti-ageing creams, serums and lotions. It is also an important ingredient in hair shampoos, conditioners and serums to give luscious, long locks. Collagen supplements in the beauty industry are becoming a common sight. These factors coupled together are expected to drive the Collagen and Gelatin Market growth for the forecast period.

Global trends such as veganism, sustainability and movements towards reducing animal suffering are changing the landscape of the Collagen and Gelatin Market. Plant-based products are taking the lead and replacing traditional Collagen and Gelatin products. This shift is pushing the Collagen and Gelatin Market to produce plant-based products.

Collagen that is used in food products, beverages, pharmaceuticals and biomedical products is derived from bovines and pigs. However, concerns about the usage of such animal-derived collagen are expected to hinder the Collagen and Gelatin Market. Outbreaks like transmissible spongiform encephalopathy (TSE), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have been on the rise. Given the nature of the product, manufacturers have to adhere to several stringent rules and regulations. The cost of purification of collagen is complex and expensive. These factors restrict the growth of the Collagen and Gelatin Market.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/162829

Collagen and Gelatin Market Regional Market Insights

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue with the stance for the forecast period. A major factor responsible for regional growth is the shift in preference towards the consumption of dietary supplements. The shift has led many food and beverage companies to incorporate collagen in their products. The usage of collagen supplements in the area has shown an increase in consumption for arthritis prevention and therapy. With the trend of veganism being strong in America, the production of plant-based collagen has begun. The US leads the market in North America due to reasons such as increasing end-use applications, changing consumer preferences and improving personal and healthcare awareness in the region.

Europe is also expected to witness growth in the Collagen and Gelatin Market. Factors such as changing lifestyles and preference for health and beauty-enhancing foods and supplements. Beauty and skincare industries in the region are adopting the use of Collagen, resulting in their regional market growth.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Segmentation

By Product

Gelatin

Peptide

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Other sources

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Beverage

Cosmetic

Nutraceutical

Others

Collagen and Gelatin Market Manufacturers

Integra Lifesciences

Royal DSM

Collplant Biotechnologies

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Collagen Solutions PLC.

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Symatese

Gelita AG

PB Leiner

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Jellagen

Advanced BioMatrix

Matricel GmbH

Rousselot

WEISHARDT

Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin

Geistlich Pharma AG

Synerheal Pharmaceuticals

Bioregen Technologies

Meril Lifesciences

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

DermaRite Industries, LL.

Eucare Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Key questions answered in the Collagen and Gelatin Market are:

What is Collagen and Gelatin Market?

What is the growth rate for the forecast period of Collagen and Gelatin Market?

Who are the key players in the Collagen and Gelatin Market?

What are the factors leading to growth in the Collagen and Gelatin Market?

Who held the largest market share in Collagen and Gelatin Market?

What are the factors for the growth of North American region in Collagen and Gelatin Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research is leading healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Collagen Market- The Collagen Market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.1 percent during the forecast period. The Collagen Market is expected to be driven by the medical sector and increasing demand for nutritional food.

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market-The Collagen Market size is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period. The Collagen Market is expected to be driven by high demand for collagen and related products across various end-users application.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 960736565