MEET REESE LOVELL OF EAGLE LAND BROKERAGE
ONE MAN’S LOVE FOR THE LAND, LEGACY, AND HERITAGE OF ARKANSASMONTROSE, COLORADO, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most brokers and listing agents have lost the human touch, even when dealing with properties that have lasted generations and lifetimes. For the Arkansas-born Reese Lovell, his favorite selling experiences have been generational family ranches due to the purpose and meaning he attributes and gets from them. He puts others needs above his own and understands these can be emotional times for the sellers passing on a legacy that has long be held by the family name on precious ground.
Lovell shares a special bond with Arkansas despite his parents originally being from Colorado. He grew up in the small town of Ozark, between the Boston Mountains and the Arkansas River. He proceeded to Arkansas Tech University, where he studied Wildlife Biology and during his freshmen year worked for the U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biology Department spending his time working in the mountains of Arkansas.
Getting Started in the Business of Real Estate
Lovell’s journey into the real estate business began with a passion for contributing to the Ridgway community. Living among some of the most beautiful ranches in Southwest Colorado. His desire upon entering into the real estate world was more than sales. He wanted to serve his community and bring something new to the table. Getting his feet wet with residential real estate Reese quickly transitioned into land.
For Lovell, interacting with property owners is more than business. He utilizes the most genuine and empathic approaches in his negotiation. Making the heritage and legacy of these properties the primary focus, he builds a story from his interaction with the families.
The Arkansas Influence
Reese Lovell grew up in the outdoor hub of Arkansas, where he adopted hobbies like fishing, hunting and mountain hiking. The feeling of community fostered by the terrain has played a huge part in making Lovell an incredible but caring land broker who puts his clients before profit.
Owning his first checkbook when he was only 13 sparked his hunger for financial management. Being an entrepreneur at the age of 16 only confirmed his drive. Starting at a young age Reese has mastered the ability to adapt and take on new challenges cast upon him.
In his words, “This [Arkansas] was the landscape I grew up in. Northwestern Arkansas is my home, and Colorado is my other home. I believe rooted within the soul of a man is this love affair with the great American west.” He adds, “It’s a bit unexplainable, but deeply felt with the wonder that comes from the unknown and nostalgia from the return to these inspiring landscapes.”
Lovell’s Milestones and the Journey with Eagle Land
Ranch brokerage is competitive and intense when considering ranch and liquidity availability. Because of this, newbies rarely make it past three years in the business. Lovell’s journey with Eagle Land began in 2018 and has gone on to broker deals nearly amounting to $150 million. He took the risk and dove headfirst into this challenging atmosphere without having a local family name to shadow under, no local influences to lean on, no pedigree, no legacy to fall into, no advantages in an industry that is heavily based on reputation and influences. He was handed none of these things but was going to earn his place.
Eagle Land: A Ranch Brokerage Company That Understands Arkansas
Often new ranch owners feel consumed and often overwhelmed by the amount of work and stewardship it takes to own such a diverse and dynamic landscape. Especially for absentee owners looking to enjoy their new ranch with family and friends upon the occasional visit. This is where Eagle Land comes in and where Reese has shined in the business. Through the sister division of Eagle Land is RanchX. This sector of the brokerage helps owners post acquisition work with one person to be their one phone call for all aspects of ranch ownership. This can look like many things to an owner but undoubtedly it has aided them in peace of mind and full enjoyment of their new investment. Lovell manages a ranch known as the Busted Bronc Ranch in Cimarron Colorado. Through this he has been made to feel like he is a part of the family. Helping them build and enjoy this family’s legacy that will be passed on for generations to come. Serving them in all their ranch needs along the way.
South Rim Ranch
Reese and his wife Alli are heavily invested in the local farm and ranch community, owning, and investing in real estate between them personally. They are proud owners of a dynamic guest ranch known as South Rim Ranch located at the base of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison national Park. They enjoy spending time in the mountains and on their ranch with their adorable dog, Watson.
“I believe rooted within the soul of a man is this love affair with the great American west. It’s a bit unexplainable, but deeply felt with the wonder that comes from the unknown and nostalgia from the return to these inspiring landscapes.” – Reese Lovell, Eagle Land Brokerage
Eagle Land Brokerage has had the honor of helping their clients call Colorado home for over 20 years. Eagle Land was established with a straightforward philosophy—focus on their clients buying and selling needs of ranch and recreational properties in Western Colorado and to provide their clients the best possible information, service and experience the ranch market has ever seen. Their service and numbers prove they are the ranch specialists. You can visit their website at https://eagleland.com/ for more information.
###
Reese Lovell brings a deep understanding of business and client relations. His diverse set of experiences has come together under one roof in the Farm and Ranch business.
Reese Lovell
Eagle Land Brokerage
email us here
+1 970-249-4300
Visit us on social media:
Facebook