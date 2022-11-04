Elucid's Next-Generation Plaque Analysis and FFRCT Technology to be Featured on 2022 AHA Scientific Sessions Program

Elucid, Inc., a medical technology company providing physicians AI-powered imaging analysis software to characterize cardiovascular disease, has announced that the company's technology will be featured on the program at the 2022 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, November 5-7, 2022 in Chicago. Elucid has developed FDA-cleared Plaque Analysis and investigational FFR CT tools designed to enable physicians to diagnose and understand the direct cause of myocardial ischemia, while also identifying coronary plaque that is at highest risk to rupture and result in a heart attack.

"Elucid has developed a plaque analysis software based on ground truth histology which is different from Hounsfield unit-based thresholding algorithms available from other companies," said Todd Villines, MD, chief medical officer, Elucid. "This highly accurate plaque analysis is the foundation for our next-generation CT-derived fractional flow reserve analysis and provides patients and providers with a personalized measure of risk so that their treatment can be tailored to prevent cardiac events like heart attack and stroke."

Program sessions featuring Elucid's technology include:

"Solving the Heart Attack Crisis with a Next-Generation Plaque Analysis Tool"

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:30 PM CT, Health Innovation Pavilion, Heart Hub

Speaker: Todd Villines, MD, Elucid

"Pioneering a New Approach to More Accurately Predict Heart Attack and Stroke"

Elucid will also be present on the AHA 2022 exhibit floor in booth #2411.

About Elucid

Elucid is a Boston-based medical technology company that has developed a non-invasive image analysis software designed to deeply understand the biology of cardiovascular disease. Elucid's patented PlaqueIQ™ technology is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked analysis software that objectively quantifies plaque morphology validated against tens of thousands of tissue samples and, with an investigational tool, derives FFR CT from these plaque measurements. Advanced clinical insights from Elucid equip physicians with critical information designed to enable precision medicine for both assessing the risk of plaque rupture in arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke, as well as assessing blockages to determine the need for revascularization. The Elucid Plaque Analysis software is available for commercial use in the U.S., Europe and South Korea. For more information, visit elucid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005174/en/