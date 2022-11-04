Aphena's Three-Year, $20M Tennessee Expansion Now Complete

Aphena Pharma Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that its $20M expansion and renovation, which began mid-2019 in Cookeville, Tennessee, is now complete, adding a large amount of available solid dose packaging capacity.

"The expansion added a new 500,000-square-foot facility that is purpose-built for FDA pharmaceutical packaging of solid dose and biologic products," said Eric Allen, Aphena's president and COO. "In addition, the new facility has now been FDA inspected, and we have completed our first group of generic and brand product transfers with FDA approval."

This added space has allowed Aphena to grow the company's bottle and blister packaging capacity in a large way, with four additional high-speed bottling lines and two additional high-speed blister lines for solid-based products, making Aphena a strong strategic growth partner for any generic or OTC pharmaceutical company.

"We are very excited to be able to provide this level of capacity to continue to support the pharmaceutical generic and OTC industries," said Paul Glintenkamp, senior director of sales at Aphena. "This new facility allows Aphena to continue its positive growth with much larger pharmaceutical partners, effectively making us one of the top five United States-based contract packaging companies in the pharmaceutical industry."

Aphena Pharma Solutions is an industry-leading organization providing contract packaging and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, biologics and medical device markets. With two separate FDA- and DEA-registered locations in the U.S., Aphena handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotion-based products.

Aphena meets and exceeds FDA standards for 21 CFR, Parts 111, 210, 211 and 820, and is DEA (CII-V) licensed; cGMP compliant, ISO 13485:2016 and 9001:2015 (BSI); UL Certified; and USP verified.

For more information about Aphena, visit www.aphenapharma.com or email sales@aphenapharma.com.

