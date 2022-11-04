Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Brain Tumor Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the brain tumor drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $5,656.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% since 2015. The brain tumor drugs market is expected to grow from $5,656.4 million in 2020 to $9,128.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 10%. The brain tumor drugs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 and reach $13,932 million in 2030. Brain tumor drugs market growth in the historic period resulted increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increased healthcare expenditure, increased number of approvals for oncology (cancer) drugs, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and advances in cancer drug discovery.

Key Trends In The Brain Tumor Drugs Market

Companies operating in the brain tumor drugs market are focusing on clinical trials of new drugs. Drug discovery and medicinal chemistry are in an era of productivity and innovation. The rush of new experimental drugs for brain tumors faces obstacles that can be avoided with a more efficient system such as the phase 0 clinical trial. Phase 0 trials are generally conducted amongst fewer patients and uses small doses of a new drug to help identify which new therapies warrant accelerated development and, which new therapies are destined for failure by asking the questions in human modes rather than the usual animal mode.

Overview Of The Brain Tumor Drugs Market

The brain tumor drugs market consists of sales of brain tumor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce brain tumor drugs to diagnose and cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and location of the tumor. For example, Afinitor (Everolimus), BiCNU (Carmustine), Everolimus, Carmustine, Temozolomide and Avastin (Bevacizumab) are some of the drugs included in this market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drugs: Temozolomide, Carmustine, Cisplatin, Bevacizumab, Geftinib, Erlotinib

• By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global brain tumor drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc.

