Global Fertility Services Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022”, the fertility services market share is predicted to reach a value of $24,466.2 million in 2015 to $37,773.7 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the service providers resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fertility services global market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to reach $78,201.7 million in 2025. The global fertility services market is expected to reach $161,846.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%. Growth in the historic period of the fertility services industry resulted from increasing prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) condition, premature ovarian failure, increasing rate of male infertility and insurance coverages to IVF procedures.

Key Trends In The Fertility Services Market

INVOcell technology is one of the latest developments in the fertility services global market. INVOcell is a technology that allows the reduction of IVF costs for couples. In IVF the embryo would be grown in an incubator for few days before being implanted in the uterus. Whereas, in the INVOcell technique that was recently approved in the US and Canada, the sperm and egg are mixed in a lab and are placed in a tiny capsule that is inserted into the vagina for an incubation period of five days. After five days the capsule is removed, and the embryos are then implanted inside the uterus as usual. This method of fertility utilizes the biological environment in a women’s vagina to support embryo development, it offers a more natural, cost-effective alternative to regular IVF

Overview Of The Fertility Services Market

The fertility services global market consists of sales and provision of fertility services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide infertility treatment services which are used to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination

By Service: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor

By Application: Male, Female

By Geography: The fertility services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck KGaA, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Vitrolife, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, IntegraMed, Inc., New Hope Fertility Center

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fertility services market. The market report analyzes fertility services market size, fertility services market growth drivers, fertility services market segments, fertility services market major players, fertility services market growth across geographies, and fertility services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

