New Hampshire Man Carried Down Imp Trail

November 4, 2022

Greens Grant, NH – At approximately 4:10 p.m. on November 3, 2022, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had sustained a lower leg injury while descending the Imp Trail. Alton Woods, 63, of Hooksett, NH, was almost done with his attempt at completing a loop hike that started at the 19 Mile Brook Trail.

On his way down the Imp Trail, he slipped and injured his lower leg. He attempted to self-rescue before calling for help but ultimately he was unable to continue hiking down. His hiking companion then called for help, and personnel from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded and were the first ones at the staging area. AVSAR was quick to respond and reached Woods within 20 minutes of arriving at the rescue staging area.

Conservation Officers assisted in carrying Woods down the mountain as well. They reached the staging area at approximately 6:05 p.m., and Woods and was transported by Gorham ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further treatment.

The hasty turnout of many volunteers from AVSAR made light, quick work of this rescue. Rescues, such as this one could not be completed in such an effective way if it were not for an amazing volunteer base such as AVSAR.