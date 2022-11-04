Fostering Passionate Leaders

Nov 4, 2022

By: Karina Beltran Romero, Manager, Member Relations, FMI

We all have at least one person in our lives who inspires us to be a better version of ourselves. This positive figure can take the form of a favorite teacher, best friend, wise grandparent, caring neighbor or motivational supervisor. I am very grateful to have an assortment of these positive role models in my personal and professional life. As the manager of member relations at FMI, I have benefitted immensely from having a supervisor that takes the time to not only guide me through the maze of project expectations but also maintains open communication and encourages me to expand my skillset.

Fortunately, I am not the only one who has been transformed into an impactful leader. Scores of food industry professionals annually take part in FMI’s Future Leaders eXperience. In six virtual sessions, this one-of-a-kind program supercharges participant success by providing them with the training necessary to overcome a variety of mid- to high-level challenges. From marketing specialists and events planners to operations managers and data analysts, food industry practitioners of all types gain in-depth insight into the role of transformational leaders and how they can affect positive change at their respective companies.

Not only does FMI offer professional development through the Future Leaders eXperience, but it also provides a myriad of ongoing educational opportunities relevant to the food industry. One such opportunity is the Store Operations Series: A Leader's Passion...The GREAT Performance Multiplier digital seminar on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Host Harold Lloyd will explain how leaders can improve employee performance by inspiring passion and identifying meaningful leadership behaviors. A master of his craft, Lloyd perpetually practices what he preaches by exhibiting a genuine enthusiasm and commitment to his work every day.