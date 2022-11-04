Freight and Logistics Market Driven by Rapid Growth in E-Commerce and Favorable Trade Agreements

Freight and Logistics Market

Freight and Logistics Market to See Major Boost in coming years | Freight and Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Revenue

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for the year 2021 and is expected to continue this growth streak for the forecast period. China and India are expected to drive the regional market.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Freight and Logistics Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 14.85 billion in 2021 to USD 22.79 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Freight and Logistics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The research is comprehensive analysis of all key players in the Freight and Logistics Industry by countries, region and at global level. Bottom-up approach has helped research analyst to analyse the micro level factors affecting the growth and size of the Freight and Logistics Market. Freight and Logistics Market is highly organized and monopolistic in nature in developed economies at the same time some key freight and logistic companies are consolidating their positions in developing economies with the aggressive market entry strategies and through M&A.

The report has covered all the key global Freight and Logistics player’s profiles in strategic perspective and also given the competitive landscape of local players by region, which will help users of the report to understand the dynamics of market and industry to formulate the growth strategies.

Total market by segments and opportunities for growth are key findings of report that will help companies to utilize their resources and focus on the growth prospects.

The Freight and Logistics market is segmented by Shipping type, Service, End-use industry and Region, with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor & guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Freight and Logistics Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Freight and Logistics Market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front- line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. C.H. Robinson, United Parcel Service, Nippon Express and Deutsche Post DHL are some of the major players in the global Freight and Logistics Market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market & mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65801

Freight and Logistics Market Overview

The Freight and Logistics Market deals with the transportation of goods from one manufacturer to the customers. The aim is to reduce shipping costs and ensure the safe and fast delivery of goods. This delivery is carried out via several modes such as railways, roadways, airways and seaways. The main focus is effective and efficient logistics management systems for faster delivery of goods ensuring an unhindered flow of the supply chain. Freight and logistics involve several steps such as finding transport companies, scheduling shipments, optimizing the best mode of transport, tracking the shipments and managing receipts and payments of the shipments. Freight and logistics play a pivotal role in influencing production, engineering, inventory management, marketing, transport, consumption, finance and warehousing.

Freight and Logistics Market Dynamics

The growth in the e-commerce market is a key driver of the Freight and Logistics Market. Post-pandemic certain preferences pertaining to consumer demand stuck with us. One among them is the growth of the e-commerce industry and its continual growth with increasing consumer demand. The freight and Logistics Market is the backbone of the e-commerce industry as they rely heavily on them for the transportation of goods. This makes the e-commerce industry a major driver of the Freight and Logistics Market growth. Many industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage are adopting home delivery services. This trend is expected to be a significant driver for the Freight and Logistics Market growth.

Trade agreements among countries are improving the global market scenario with increased trade. These trade agreements provide several concessions and reductions in tariffs making trade fruitful. An increase in global trade fuels the Freight and Logistics Market as it provides effective and efficient logistics for several businesses. Advancements and the introduction of automation in delivery, warehouse management and logistics are also expected to drive the Freight and Logistics Market growth.

However, a hurdle in the growth of the Freight and Logistics Market is the fear of product damage in the warehouse or storage places where the goods are stored before shipment. Manufacturers fear the degradation in the quality of the product during transit as there are no real-time monitoring services provided for this purpose. Over the years, this looming fear is expected to act as a major restraint for the Freight and Logistics Market growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65801

Freight and Logistics Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for the year 2021 and is expected to continue this growth streak for the forecast period. China and India are expected to drive the regional market. These developing economies have seen growth due to the rapid development of the e-commerce, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. This region is also expected to witness growth due to the rapid incorporation of technological advancements in the Freight and Logistics Market. Major players in the Freight and Logistics Market are headquartered in countries of this region. Modernisation of the Freight and Logistics systems with the blockchain system in countries like Thailand is expected to fuel the Freight and Logistics Market growth. Government policies and regulations for Freight and Logistics are also fuelling the regional market. For the forecast period, North America is expected to witness growth in the Freight and Logistics Market.

Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation

By shipping time:

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

By service:

Inventory management

Packaging

Warehousing

Transportation

Distribution

Custom clearance

Others

By end-use industry:

Trade and Transportation

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Construction

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Financial Services

IT & telecommunication

Others

Freight and Logistics Market Key Competitors:

C.H. Robinson (U.S.)

United Parcel Service (U.S.)

FedEx Corp. (U.S.)

Walmart Group (U.S.)

UPS (U.S.)

XPO Logistics (U.S.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (U.S.)

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions (U.S.)

Expeditors (U.S.)

Penske Logistics (U.S.)

Lineage Logistics (U.S.)

Geodis (U.S.)

Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Nippon Express (Japan)

Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark)

Kuehne+ Nagel (Germany)

The Maersk Group (Denmark)

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany)

DB Schenker Logistics (Germany)

Panalpina (Switzerland)

Ceva Logistics (France)

A.P. Moller–Maersk (Denmark)

Key questions answered in the Freight and Logistics Market are:

What is Freight and Logistics Market?

What is the growth rate of Freight and Logistics Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Freight and Logistics industry in developed economies and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Freight and Logistics Market?

Who are the market leaders in Freight and Logistics in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Freight and Logistics in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Freight and Logistics in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Freight and Logistics Market?

Who held the largest market share in Freight and Logistics Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Freight and Logistics Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Freight and Logistics Market report:

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Water Taxi Market-The Water Taxi Market size is expected to reach USD 612.18 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.05 percent during the forecast period. The Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to be driven by improvement in global economic conditions, popularity of green movement and increasing preference for water taxis.

Water Transport Market-The Water Transport Market size is expected to reach USD 809.20 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period. The Water Transport Market is expected to be driven by demand for affordable cargo transportation, adoption of sensor technology and investment in water transportation infrastructure.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656