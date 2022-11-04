DFK Gaming Launches Free To Play Lottery & Beta Testing Of Its First Interactive NFT Game
DFK Gaming serves up ways to earn for free with its new lottery platform.
This is truly a way for people to come win real money with no cost or risk involved.”UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFK Gaming recently released the first play to win game on their lottery website, https://biglottery.io/. Various scratcher tickets can be played, and winnings are paid out in fiat through PayPal. A user simply needs to set up an account on the website to play. There is no cost to play, and no gambling involved. Winnings are earned several ways and a player can withdraw to their PayPal account once they have accumulated at least $10 USD in wins.
— Chris Hughes
The rewards pool is funded by non-intrusive ad revenue generated by the website. Additional games are in development that will be added over the next several months, with plans to continue to add even more as development progresses. Some of these will include dice games, slots, horse races, and number draws. All of which will remain free to play.
DFK Gaming co-owner, Chris Hughes, explained, “This is truly a way for people to come win real money with no cost or risk involved. The whole point of the platform is to offer engaging ways for the user to have a good time while rewarding them for being there. There are no fees or gambling required to play or win.”
For those that want to own a custom game piece, they are offering a limited amount of NFT scratchers that can be played by users on the platform or by the owner sharing their unique referral URL for others to play. The owner earns rewards when their scratcher is played by someone else. For businesses or organizations, DFK Gaming is offering a partnership that allows them to have their own custom scratcher collection. There is no cost to the partner to set it up and a portion of the sales from the collection is shared with the partner.
“This is a huge opportunity for our partners as it provides them a way to produce substantial revenue with no financial investment, while also creating permanent, recurring free advertising for their organization”, said Hughes.
DFK Gaming has many other play to earn products in development and has also recently released a beta version of its first interactive NFT game, ‘NFT Boxing Kings’. The game is free to play with players having the chance to win prizes based on matches won or lost, and tournament play. Each player will have their own NFT character, which DFK Gaming says is part of the free play, but they also plan to offer exclusive NFTs and other in app add-ons to generate revenue once beta testing is complete and the full platform is live.
This is another project they will network with other organizations to bring in additional characters and build the community. They say the platform will be profitable for other organizations that get behind the idea and incorporate their communities into it. Although the games will be free to play, and everyone will have their own player, they will create custom 3D NFT collections specifically designed for different communities. DFK Gaming says with that option, players will be able to select a character they truly feel is their own. The characters will be able to have further customization via in-app purchase options or from rewards earned in the games. DFK Gaming plans to sell these custom characters and profit share with the different organizations they partner with.
Hughes said, “People love a good competition and, nearly 3 billion people worldwide love gaming. By strategically creating these opportunities built directly into the platform, and offering it up as free play, we expect to onboard users at a rapid pace. Profit sharing with organizations that choose to incorporate their characters or mascots is something we believe will impact our growth exponentially as well.”
DFK Gaming says they expect beta testing to complete early Q1 2023 with the live release coming towards the end of Q1. They say there are several other games currently in development that will be released after the boxing game is live. All of which will operate in a similar way, with free to play options and the custom NFT characters being able to play in the additional games.
Desktop users can find the beta version at https://nftboxingkings.com/demo/. Android users can download the beta version by joining their Telegram group at https://t.me/NFTBoxingKings.
DFK Gaming is a United States based company dedicated to creating interactive online games for people to play and earn.
Chris Hughes
DFK Gaming
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter