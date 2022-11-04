Digital Educational Publishing Market Value to Hit USD 41.5 Billion by 2031

Digital Educational Publishing Market

The increased global usage of smartphone devices is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the digital educational publishing market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the digital educational publishing market size was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $41.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital education publishing refers to the use of digital media to monetize educational material. Digital educational publishing is available on multiple sites and is compatible with a broad range of platforms, including laptops, smartphones, desktop computers, and tablets. The increased global usage of smartphone devices is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the digital educational publishing market. Digital educational publishing offers content diversity with greater consumer reach, thereby enriching the user’s learning experience. The digital learning facilitated by digital educational publishing allows users the convenience of learning at their own pace. Also, accessibility features offered by digital educational publishing where large number of users can access the quality content is driving the market share. Various digital publishing platforms namely Avallain AG, offer extensive features for editing, creating, managing, customizing, and distributing interactive digital educational publishing content. The growing popularity of distance learning is driving the digital educational publishing market growth in recent years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 270 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32177

An increase in the popularity and usage of smartphones facilitates ease of learning and encourages publishers to create interactive, multi-channel content creation & distribution. Growing consumer interest in reading and growing popularity of digital media that are compatible with various smartphone devices are estimated to boost the digital educational publishing industry growth. Smartphones enables majority of the educational content providers to deliver a varied selection of digital materials that can be accessed via internet-enabled smartphone devices such as mobile phones and tablets, which is a major factor estimated to propel the digital educational publishing market demand in the upcoming years.

However, some of the downsides of digital educational publishing include huge open online courses, the availability of free-source platforms such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome that may act as a barrier for the digital educational publishing business. Furthermore, digital and mobile content needs to comply with security standards and must adhere to content quality. These factors are estimated to hamper digital educational publishing expansion.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32177

Game-based learning is expected to provide an improved retention rate for online education providers. This is because game-based learning helps in fast & strategic thinking, develops hand-eye coordination, and helps in enhancing learning capabilities. As we live in the digital era, there is an abundance of knowledge in most fields that students choose to specialize in. These factors are anticipated to generate excellent opportunities in the digital educational publishing market forecast period.

The global digital educational publishing market share is segmented based on end user, product type, and region. By product type, it is classified into digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others. By end user, it is classified into K-12, higher education, and corporate or skill-based. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32177

The key players profiled in the Digital Educational Publishing market report include Scholastic Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre, Pearson, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning, John Wiley & Sons, Oxford University Press, and Thomson Reuters.

Key Findings of the Study –

• Based on product type, the digital textbooks sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and digital assessment books sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on end user, the K-12 sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and higher education sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2021, and Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region to maintain the position during the forecast period.

• The report also provides in depth study with respect to the digital educational publishing market analysis.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Digital Education Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

